Armenian FM, US Under-Secretary discuss Karabakh, Syria, Iran

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Simon McDonald.

Minister Mnatsakanyan hailed the intensification of Armenian-British relations reflected in the frequent visit. He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to continue to expand the dialogue between the two countries to achieve more tangible results.

Under-Secretary Simon McDonald said that it’s now a great time to visit Armenia to get first-hand information about the country and discuss the ways of expanding the Armenian-British agenda.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed the guest on the recent domestic developments in Armenia, emphasizing the willingness of the new government to continue with its reforms agenda with support from European colleagues.

The interlocutors referred to Armenia-EU partnership and attached importance to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. On this occasion the Minister voiced hope that the UK would soon ratify the agreement. They reflected on a number of pressing issues on international agenda, including the Situation in Syria and Iran’s nuclear programs.

Minister Mnatsakanyan briefed Mr. McDonald on the Karabakh peace process, reiterating Armenia’s commitment to an exceptionally peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. He noted that Artsakh’s status and security are a priority for Armenia.

In this context the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to peace and welcomed the UK’s support for the Co-Chairs’ efforts.