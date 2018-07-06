Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed for French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a one-year contract with the option of an extra year, the club said on Friday.

Club and international appearances combined, Gianluigi Buffon has played 1 051 official matches and won 23 trophies.

“It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” reacted Gianluigi Buffon after signing the contract.

“For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence. To have followed the club’s incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts. I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future. With my teammates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvelous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football,” he said.

“We all feel an immense pride in welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the great Paris Saint-Germain family, rejoiced Nasser Al- Khelaïfi, the President of Paris Saint-Germain.

“His arrival reaffirms our will to always go higher, an ambition that we intend to pursue with a determination just as strong,” he added.