Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

21:37, 06 Jul 2018
Off

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed for French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a one-year contract with the option of an extra year, the club said on Friday.

Club and international appearances combined, Gianluigi Buffon has played 1 051 official matches and won 23 trophies.

“It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris Saint-Germain,” reacted Gianluigi Buffon after signing the contract.

“For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision. I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence. To have followed the club’s incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts. I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future. With my teammates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvelous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football,” he said.

“We all feel an immense pride in welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the great Paris Saint-Germain family, rejoiced Nasser Al- Khelaïfi, the President of Paris Saint-Germain.

“His arrival reaffirms our will to always go higher, an ambition that we intend to pursue with a determination just as strong,” he added.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

World Cup: France beat Uruguay to reach semis

20:24, 06 Jul 2018

Armenian FM, US Under-Secretary discuss Karabakh, Syria, Iran

17:49, 06 Jul 2018

Mayor of the French city of Vienne visits Artsakh

17:22, 06 Jul 2018

PM meets with citizens protesting against Amulsar mine commissioning and Lydian Armenia representatives

16:37, 06 Jul 2018

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

16:22, 06 Jul 2018

Armenian President receives actress Arsinée Khanjyan

15:44, 06 Jul 2018

No date agreed for a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

14:49, 06 Jul 2018

Diver dies in Thailand cave rescue attempt

12:49, 06 Jul 2018

Protesters enter the administrative building of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

12:31, 06 Jul 2018

Divine Liturgy to be served at Akhtamar's Armenian St. Cross Church

11:59, 06 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

World Cup: France beat Uruguay to reach semis

Armenian FM, US Under-Secretary discuss Karabakh, Syria, Iran

Mayor of the French city of Vienne visits Artsakh

PM meets with citizens protesting against Amulsar mine commissioning and Lydian Armenia representatives

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia