On 6 July Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received member of the Artsakh-France friendship circle, former mayor of the French city of Vienne Jacques Remiller.

Issues related to Artsakh-France ties were discussed during the meeting.

The President noted that the development of relations with France is among priorities of Artsakh foreign political agenda, expressing gratitude to Jacques Remiller for his active participation in deepening and expanding bilateral relations.