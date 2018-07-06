No date agreed for a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

No agreement has been reached on a possible meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan says information on a possible meeting will be provided in due time.

“We’ll provide information, as soon as an agreement is reached on the date and place of the meeting,” Tigran Balayan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The comment comes after the APA agency quoted OSCE Minsk Group’s Russian Co-Chair as saying that “a meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is planned to be held soon.”

Popov said that the co-chairs still find it difficult to make any statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Given the delicacy of the settlement process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group co-chairs refrain from any public speeches on this issue,” the Russian co-chair noted.

He emphasized that a corresponding statement of the co-chairs will be made following the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.

“We expect that the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov added.