Protesters enter the administrative building of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

12:31, 06 Jul 2018
Off

Protesters demanding the resignation of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, have broken into the administrative premises of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Fr. Vahram Melikyan, Director of Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, said in a Facebook post.

He pointed to the “undignified behavior” of the protesters and their provocative actions and ultimatums.

“They are unwilling to listen to any call by clergymen to stop the unacceptable and reprehensible conduct,” Fr. Vahram Melikyan added.

