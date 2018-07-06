World Cup: France beat Uruguay to reach semis

20:24, 06 Jul 2018
Off

France are into the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 after seeing off Uruguay with the help of a terrible error by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, the BBC reports.

Raphael Varane headed France into a first-half lead from a free-kick that came straight off the training field, with Antoine Griezmann checking his run before delivering the perfect cross for the Real Madrid defender to glance home.

Uruguay, with injured striker Edinson Cavani failing to even make the bench, almost struck back immediately from a free-kick of their own, but Lloris produced a brilliant diving stop to deny Martin Caceres, before Diego Godin blasted the rebound over.

The second half started with France continuing to control possession, but they were gifted the goal that made certain of their victory.

There seemed little danger when Griezmann let fly from the edge of the area but Muslera misjudged the flight of the ball, flapped at the shot, and saw it loop slowly over the line.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

21:37, 06 Jul 2018

Armenian FM, US Under-Secretary discuss Karabakh, Syria, Iran

17:49, 06 Jul 2018

Mayor of the French city of Vienne visits Artsakh

17:22, 06 Jul 2018

PM meets with citizens protesting against Amulsar mine commissioning and Lydian Armenia representatives

16:37, 06 Jul 2018

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

16:22, 06 Jul 2018

Armenian President receives actress Arsinée Khanjyan

15:44, 06 Jul 2018

No date agreed for a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

14:49, 06 Jul 2018

Diver dies in Thailand cave rescue attempt

12:49, 06 Jul 2018

Protesters enter the administrative building of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

12:31, 06 Jul 2018

Divine Liturgy to be served at Akhtamar's Armenian St. Cross Church

11:59, 06 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Buffon signs one-year deal with PSG

Armenian FM, US Under-Secretary discuss Karabakh, Syria, Iran

Mayor of the French city of Vienne visits Artsakh

PM meets with citizens protesting against Amulsar mine commissioning and Lydian Armenia representatives

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia