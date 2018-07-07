Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet soon

14:55, 07 Jul 2018
Off

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to meet in the near future, Armenia’s top diplomat Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a interview with Shant TV.

“For us, it’s important to maintain the dynamics of the negotiations. Therefore, we will announce a meeting soon,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

He added no talks were held with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyaroc on the sidelines of the meeting of Eastern Partnership FMs in Minsk.

“There cannot be any talks the society is not informed about,” Mnatsakanyan stated.

