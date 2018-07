The Armenian Church today displayed a significant relic after rumors that a part of it had been presented as a gift prompted protesters to occupy a main church administrative building.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, led a procession of clergymen to the Mother See.

The Holy Lance of Keghart is believed to be the spear point used by a Roman soldier during the Crucifixion, to pierce the side of Jesus and ensure that he was dead.