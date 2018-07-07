England beat Sweden 2-0 to return to World Cup semi-finals after 28 years

England are heading to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years after beating Sweden 2-0 on Saturday, MARCA reports.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored with headers and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came up with three spectacular saves in recording the clean sheet in Samara.

England will face either Croatia or hosts Russia, who meet in the day’s other quarter-final, on Wednesday in Moscow.

England’s last semi-final appearance came back in 1990, when they lost to eventual champions West Germany 4-3 on penalties.