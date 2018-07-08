Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and others: Football legends meet in Armenia

Latin American and European football stars came together in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on July 8 for a Legends Match.

Participating in the match were Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Luis Figo Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs and others.

Armenia’s long-time goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky and legendary footbller Khoren Hovhannisyan played for the European team managed by Paolo Maldini. Ronaldo took charge of the Latin American team.

Figo scored the opener in the 7th minute, but it was to be cancelled by Batistuta a minute later. Javier Saviola and De Rosario scored in the 53rd and 61st minutes respectively to give a two-goal lead to Latin America.

Youri Djorkaeff’s stunning goal in the 64th minute was unable to save the Europeans from defeat as De Rosario and Beebto added two more close to the end of the match to make it 5-2.

The fixture was organized by Russia-based Armenian businessman Arthur Soghomonyan – the owner of the Armenian Yerevan FC (previously Pyunik).

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was watching the match.