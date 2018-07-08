World Cup: Croatia beats Russia on penalties to reach semis

00:55, 08 Jul 2018
Photo: Lars Baron/FIFA/Getty Images

Croatia has beaten host Russia 4-3 in a penalty shootout to advance to a World Cup semifinal against England. The quarterfinal at Sochi was tied 1-1 after regulation and 2-2 after extra time, forcing both Croatia and host Russia to a shootout for the second consecutive game.

The hosts had taken a first-half lead though Denis Cheryshev’s blast from distance, only for Croatia to equalise through Andrej Kramaric soon after.

Domagoj Vida directed a header through traffic in the 101st minute to put Croatia ahead, but though Fernandes delivered an answer five minutes from time to force the shootout, his miss from the spot ended Russia’s hopes.

Ivan Rakitic scored the winner from the spot as Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev dived in the opposite direction.

 

