An Armenian church in the village of Mezra 13 km from Kars has been seriously damaged by treasure hunters with the walls nearly destroyed, Akunq.net quotes the Turkish Habertürk website saying.

Although the website does not mention the name of the church, it most likely refers to the Red Monastery or Dprevank.

According to the source, the walls of the church are destroyed, and a number of holes have been dug insider the church.

The church faces the threat of complete destruction.