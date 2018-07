President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected President of Colombia Iván Duque Márquez.

The message reads:

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Colombia and wish you success and accomplishments in the course of your responsible tenure.

I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will be able to give a boost to the Armenian-Colombian relations for the benefit and prosperity of our peoples.”