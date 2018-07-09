Artsakh FM meets Lebanese businessman Nicolas Abou Fayssal

14:14, 09 Jul 2018
Off

On July 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received  Lebanese businessman Nicolas Abou Fayssal.

 

Masis Mayilian welcomed the visit of Nicolas Abou Fayssal to Artsakh, noting the importance of familiarizing the Lebanese entrepreneur with the economic potential of the Republic.

 

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the development of foreign economic relations and attraction of foreign investments are among the priorities of the Foreign Ministry and profile structures of the Republic, and for the complex implementation of these tasks the authorities of Artsakh are taking consistent steps to ensure stable and transparent frameworks for economic activity in the country and to establish a favorable investment climate.

 

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian also briefed the Lebanese businessman on the situation created in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone and on the steps taken to ensure security and conditions for the peaceful development of Artsakh.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian church near Kars on the verge of destruction

12:52, 09 Jul 2018

Armenian, Azerbaijnai FMs to meet in Brussels on July 11

11:47, 09 Jul 2018

OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

10:37, 09 Jul 2018

Youri Djorkaeff says ready to support Armenian football

10:18, 09 Jul 2018

Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and others: Football legends meet in Armenia

23:11, 08 Jul 2018

World Cup: Croatia beats Russia on penalties to reach semis

00:55, 08 Jul 2018

England beat Sweden 2-0 to return to World Cup semi-finals after 28 years

20:18, 07 Jul 2018

His Holiness Aram I, Pope Francis pray for peace - Photos

18:40, 07 Jul 2018

Armenian Church displays important relic

15:36, 07 Jul 2018

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet soon

14:55, 07 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian church near Kars on the verge of destruction

Armenian, Azerbaijnai FMs to meet in Brussels on July 11

OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Youri Djorkaeff says ready to support Armenian football

Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and others: Football legends meet in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia