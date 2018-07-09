At least 100 dead in Japan floods

13:41, 09 Jul 2018
Photo: Reuters

 

At least 100 people are thought to have died after record rainfall caused flooding and landslides in western Japan, a government spokesman says, the BBC reports.

Dozens more are reported to be missing and electricity supplies have been hit.

Since Thursday, parts of western Japan have received three times the usual rainfall for the whole of July. Two million people have been ordered to evacuate as rivers burst their banks.

“We’ve never experienced this kind of rain before,” a weather official said.

Rescuers restarted their search through the mud for any survivors or the bodies of those killed on Monday morning.

