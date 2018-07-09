Boris Johnson quits as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson stepped down as Britain’s foreign minister on Monday, warning that Britain will end up like a colony to the European Union after the government announced plans for a close trading relationship with the bloc after Brexit next year,the BBC reports.

In his letter resigning as foreign secretary, he said the prime minister was leading the UK into a “semi-Brexit” with the “status of a colony”.

His resignation came hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis quit the cabinet.

Mrs May insists her plans are the “the best way to honour” the Brexit vote, amid a deepening political crisis.

r Johnson does not pull any punches, saying Brexit “should be about opportunity and hope” and a “chance to do things differently”, but “that dream is dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt”.

He claims crucial decisions have been postponed, including preparations for a “no-deal” scenario, “with the result that we appear to be heading for a semi-Brexit, with large parts of the economy still locked in the EU system, but with no UK control over that system”.