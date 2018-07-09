Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan announces resignation

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has resigned. He announced the decision in a message to compatriots. Margraryan also thanked everyone for cooperation and joint work.

“Along the path we have passed together I have tried to hear the voice of each of you and solve the problems facing the capital, have been faithful to my promise and my plans. In that regard, I expect forgiveness from all compatriots with whom our joint path is getting interrupted,” Taron Margaryan said.

He thanked all colleagues at the City Council, the City Hall and the district administration staffs, partner structures and individuals for joint work.