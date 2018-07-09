Youri Djorkaeff says ready to support Armenian football

Former French international, 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 winner Youri Djorkaeff has said he’s ready to support Armenian football.

Djorkaeff, of Armenian descent, discussed the issue with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The working day started with a meeting with world-famous Armenian footballer, World Cup and European Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“He said he’s delighted with the Armenian revolution and is ready to seriously support Armenian football,” the Prime Minister added.