All boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

15:31, 10 Jul 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

Divers in northern Thailand have rescued all 13 people trapped in a flooded cave, 17 days after they got trapped underground, the BBC reports.

The plight of the 12 boys and their football coach, and the work to free them, gripped the world’s attention.

The first eight boys to be rescued, on Sunday and Monday, are said to be in good mental and physical health.

The group, a football team, had got stuck deep inside the cave on 23 June after heavy rains caused flooding.

The boys evacuated so far have undergone X-rays and blood tests. They will remain under observation in hospital for at least seven days.

