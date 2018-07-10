Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

18:31, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit the Kingdom of Belgium July 11-13.

During the visit, PM Pashinyan will meet with the heads of EU structures and will talk to a number of heads of state and government.

Within the framework of NATO summit, Pashinyan will participate in the meeting of the NATO member and non-member states contributing troops to NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan. He’s also expected to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Pashinyan is expected to speak to a large audience at Carnegie Foundation.

PM Pashinyan will also meet with representatives of the Belgian Armenian community.

