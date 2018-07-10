Francophonie Summit participants to be exempted from paying visa issuance costs

Foreign citizens arriving in Armenia to participate in the Francophonie Summit on October 10-11, 2018 will be exempted from paying the state duty for visa issuance. A corresponding decision was adopted at a government sitting today.

The importance of the decision aims to facilitate the entry of the summit participants to the country. The decision will come into force the day after official publication and will remain in place until October 15, 2018.

Another decision envisages exempting the heads of delegation and persons accompanying them from the need to get visas.