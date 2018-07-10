George Clooney injured in Italian motorbike crash

16:49, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Hollywood star George Clooney was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a collision involving his motorbike and a car, the BBC reports.

The accident happened in Sardinia where the US actor is filming his latest TV series, Catch-22.

An official at Sassari town hall confirmed to the BBC that Clooney had been involved in a ‘minor accident’ but had no serious injuries.

She added that he had now been discharged from hospital.

It’s thought the incident took place around 08:00 CET as he was leaving his hotel in Costa Corallina in the north of the island.

The most recent reports suggest Clooney sustained a minor knee injury in the incident.

