Juventus set to sign Christiano Ronaldo

19:46, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be confirmed as a Juventus player, possibly in a matter of hours, the BBC reports.

It is understood an agreement has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 33-year-old Portuguese end a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues at Real but had a turbulent relationship with president Florentino Perez.

He is now set to be unveiled as Juventus’ record signing, eclipsing the £75.3m they paid for Gonzalo Higuain.

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United for £80m in 2009 and scored a club-record 451 goals and won the Ballon D’Or – awarded to the world’s best footballer – in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

