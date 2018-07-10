Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo for 112m euros

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus, becoming one of the four most expensive players of all time.

A deal worth 112m euros has been reached between the two clubs that has seen the Portuguese sign a four-year deal with the Italian champions.

Ronaldo, 33, won four Champions League titles in his nine years at Real.

“The time has come to open a new stage in my life, that’s why I asked the club to accept transferring me,” he said.

“I have only feelings of great thanks towards this club, these fans and this city. I can only but thank all of them for the kindness and affection I’ve been shown,” Ronaldo said.