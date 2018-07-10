Luis Figo thanks Armenian fans for warm welcome

13:52, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Former Portugal international Luis Figo has thanked Armenian fans for warm welcome.

“Great legends game in Yerevan Armenia!!! Thks to all the fans for the support and warm welcome,” Luis Figo said as he shared a photo from the match on Instagram.

Latin American and European football stars came together  in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on July 8 for a Legends Match.

Participating in the match were Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Luis Figo Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs and others.

Latin america beat Europe 5-2.

