Uruguay international Lucas Torreira joins Arsenal

18:36, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Uruguay international midfielder Lucas Torreira is joining Arsenal from Sampdoria.

The 22 year-old has just returned from representing his country at the World Cup in Russia, where he featured in all five matches as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game. A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup. He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”

Starting his youth career in Uruguay with I.A 18 Julio and then Montevideo Wanderers, Lucas moved to Italy in 2013 where he joined Pescara. He made his debut there as an 19-year-old in May 2015.

In July 2015, Lucas signed for Sampdoria, but remained at Pescara for the 2015/16 season to gain further first-team experience, making 29 appearances during the campaign.

He returned to Sampdoria before the 2016/17 season and during his time with ‘La Samp’ made 71 appearances, becoming a first-team regular and an integral part of the side.

Lucas, who will wear the number 11 shirt, has been at the club for a medical and will now have a post-World Cup break and join up with the squad in early August.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Juventus set to sign Christiano Ronaldo

19:46, 10 Jul 2018

Vatican's new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

18:55, 10 Jul 2018

Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

18:31, 10 Jul 2018

Artsakh President visits the front-lines

17:08, 10 Jul 2018

George Clooney injured in Italian motorbike crash

16:49, 10 Jul 2018

All boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

15:31, 10 Jul 2018

Francophonie Summit participants to be exempted from paying visa issuance costs

14:46, 10 Jul 2018

Luis Figo thanks Armenian fans for warm welcome

13:52, 10 Jul 2018

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE mission to its front-line positions

12:53, 10 Jul 2018

Two Mig-29 fighters arrive at Russian military base in Armenia

11:48, 10 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Juventus set to sign Christiano Ronaldo

Vatican's new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Artsakh President visits the front-lines

George Clooney injured in Italian motorbike crash

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia