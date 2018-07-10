Uruguay international Lucas Torreira joins Arsenal

Uruguay international midfielder Lucas Torreira is joining Arsenal from Sampdoria.

The 22 year-old has just returned from representing his country at the World Cup in Russia, where he featured in all five matches as they progressed to the quarter-finals.

Head coach Unai Emery said: “In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game. A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup. He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season.”

Starting his youth career in Uruguay with I.A 18 Julio and then Montevideo Wanderers, Lucas moved to Italy in 2013 where he joined Pescara. He made his debut there as an 19-year-old in May 2015.

In July 2015, Lucas signed for Sampdoria, but remained at Pescara for the 2015/16 season to gain further first-team experience, making 29 appearances during the campaign.

He returned to Sampdoria before the 2016/17 season and during his time with ‘La Samp’ made 71 appearances, becoming a first-team regular and an integral part of the side.

Lucas, who will wear the number 11 shirt, has been at the club for a medical and will now have a post-World Cup break and join up with the squad in early August.