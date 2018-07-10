Vatican’s new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

18:55, 10 Jul 2018
Off

Newly appointed Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Armenia Msgr. José Avelino Bettencourt (residence in Tbilisi) presented the copies of his credentials to Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister wished success to Archbishop Bettencourt in his important mission. He underlined that Armenia and the Vatican have a rich agenda of cooperation, a dynamically developing dialogue. He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to joint steps aimed at deepening cooperation.

Msgr. José Avelino Bettencourt, in turn, expressed willingness to take steps throughout his tenure to further develop bilateral relations based on mutual respect and friendship.

The interlocutors referred to a number of issues on bilateral agenda. They agreed that inter-cultural dialogue is an important component of and exchanged views on the perspectives of implementing humanitarian programs in the sphere.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Msgr. José Avelino Bettencourt attached importance to high-level visits, noting that they provide a good opportunity to give new breath to bilateral ties.

