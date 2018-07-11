Armenian PM offers condolences over deadly Japan floods

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a telegram of condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the latest devastating floods and landslides in Japan.

The message reads in part: “I learned with deep sorrow of numerous casualties and devastation caused by floods and landslides in Japan. I convey my deep condolences and sympathy to you and the friendly people of Japan.

Sharing your great sorrow, I wish the victims’ relatives endurance and fortitude, and the injured – a speedy recovery.

I am convinced that under your leadership, the Japanese government will succeed in overcoming the consequences of this ordeal within the shortest possible timeframes.”