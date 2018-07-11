Blogger of Armenian descent receiving threats after Azerbaijan visit

12:41, 11 Jul 2018
Off

Vlad Maga – a travel blogger of Armenian descent who recently visited Azerbaijan with a Belarusian passport is receiving threats.

“As expected, the situation is very unstable to put it mildly,” the blogger said in a new YouTube video.

“I came to Azerbaijan with peace, like any other country I visited before. My purpose was to show the people as they are. For some reason, many did not see anything good in it. Everyone just saw negative things, though I showed people who hosted me in their home, gave me bread, helped me with the journey,” the blogger said.

He added that the threats include claims that the video included provocations and that he was paid by some country to defame Azerbaijan.

“I want to make clear once and for all that I’m working exceptionally for my channel, that I’m an ordinary blogger, a 23-year old guy with a camera. This content is not for sale,” he said.

Vlad urged everyone to share the video.

“Spread the video, spread my story. Only that way I will be safe,” he said.

