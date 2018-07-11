France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final

France will face England or Croatia in the World Cup final after edging past European neighbors Belgium in the semi-final in St Petersburg, the BBC reports.

Defender Samuel Umtiti scored the winning goal for the 1998 champions in the second half with a towering header from Antoine Griezmann’s corner.

Belgium were unable to find the equaliser, as Axel Witsel’s powerful, long-range drive was pushed away by Hugo Lloris, who also brilliantly kept out Toby Alderweireld’s turn and shot.

England play Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the second semi-final on Wednesday and the final takes places at the same venue on Sunday.