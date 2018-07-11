France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final

00:17, 11 Jul 2018
Off

France will face England or Croatia in the World Cup final after edging past European neighbors Belgium in the semi-final in St Petersburg, the BBC reports.

Defender Samuel Umtiti scored the winning goal for the 1998 champions in the second half with a towering header from Antoine Griezmann’s corner.

Belgium were unable to find the equaliser, as Axel Witsel’s powerful, long-range drive was pushed away by Hugo Lloris, who also brilliantly kept out Toby Alderweireld’s turn and shot.

England play Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow in the second semi-final on Wednesday and the final takes places at the same venue on Sunday.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo for 112m euros

21:16, 10 Jul 2018

Vatican's new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

18:55, 10 Jul 2018

Uruguay international Lucas Torreira joins Arsenal

18:36, 10 Jul 2018

Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

18:31, 10 Jul 2018

Artsakh President visits the front-lines

17:08, 10 Jul 2018

George Clooney injured in Italian motorbike crash

16:49, 10 Jul 2018

All boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

15:31, 10 Jul 2018

Francophonie Summit participants to be exempted from paying visa issuance costs

14:46, 10 Jul 2018

Luis Figo thanks Armenian fans for warm welcome

13:52, 10 Jul 2018

Azerbaijani side fails to lead OSCE mission to its front-line positions

12:53, 10 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo for 112m euros

Vatican's new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

Uruguay international Lucas Torreira joins Arsenal

Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

Artsakh President visits the front-lines

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia