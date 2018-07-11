Two police killed in militant clashes in Azerbaijan

10:43, 11 Jul 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

Two police officers were killed in clashes with “radical Islamists” in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, with authorities arresting 40 people, the Caucasus nation said late Tuesday, AFP reports.

“Some 200 supporters of a radical religious movement attempted to stage riots outside a local government building in Ganja,”  the interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“Two officers were killed,” it said, adding that police took half an hour “to restore order in central Ganja”.

Forty protesters were arrested, the ministry said.

APA news agency reported the clashes broke out in support of a man who was arrested last week in Ganja on suspicion of shooting and wounding the city’s mayor.

Prosecutors said the man, Unis Safarov, was a member of a “radical religious organisation” that plotted “terrorist acts aimed at sowing chaos in Azerbaijan, with the ultimate goal of seizing power and establishing a Shariah rule.”

Safarov, a 35-year-old Russian national, underwent military training in Iran and Syria in 2016, they said.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Blogger of Armenian descent receiving threats after Azerbaijan visit

12:41, 11 Jul 2018

YEREVAN-2800 exhibition at Glendale Central Library celebrates the capital of Armenia

11:32, 11 Jul 2018

Armenian PM offers condolences over deadly Japan floods

10:03, 11 Jul 2018

France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final

00:17, 11 Jul 2018

Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo for 112m euros

21:16, 10 Jul 2018

Vatican's new Nuncio presents copies of credentials to Armenian FM

18:55, 10 Jul 2018

Uruguay international Lucas Torreira joins Arsenal

18:36, 10 Jul 2018

Armenian PM to meet NATO Secretary General in Brussels

18:31, 10 Jul 2018

Artsakh President visits the front-lines

17:08, 10 Jul 2018

George Clooney injured in Italian motorbike crash

16:49, 10 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Blogger of Armenian descent receiving threats after Azerbaijan visit

YEREVAN-2800 exhibition at Glendale Central Library celebrates the capital of Armenia

Armenian PM offers condolences over deadly Japan floods

France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final

Juventus sign Christiano Ronaldo for 112m euros

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia