Armenia can count on EU backing, Tusk says

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Council President Donald Tusk at NATO Headquarters.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that Armenia’s new government seeks to build on the victory of democratic forces, enforce the rule of law in the country and ensure the independence of the judiciary. In that context, he noted that our country highly appreciates EU’s support and is keen to closely cooperate with the Union.

Highlighting the expansion of EU-Armenia cooperation, Donald Tusk welcomed the recent tide of national consolidation in Armenia. “I have always been a friend of Armenia. What has happened in Armenia was exceptional, and I can tell you that they were too European. Your example is very promising, and you can rely on EU’s backing on the way to democratic reforms,” Donald Tusk said.

The parties exchanged views on a broad range of issues over the further development of EU-Armenia relationships.

With reference to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Premier said Armenia remains strongly committed to the talks held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and went on to underscore that every attempt to resolve the conflict by military means is a threat to regional security, democracy and human rights.

“Like any other democratic nation, Armenia strives for peace and is doing everything to ensure regional security and stability,” Nikol Pashinyan pointed out.