Armenia can count on EU backing, Tusk says

17:46, 12 Jul 2018
Off

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with European Council President Donald Tusk at NATO Headquarters.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that Armenia’s new government seeks to build on the victory of democratic forces, enforce the rule of law in the country and ensure the independence of the judiciary. In that context, he noted that our country highly appreciates EU’s support and is keen to closely cooperate with the Union.

Highlighting the expansion of EU-Armenia cooperation, Donald Tusk welcomed the recent tide of national consolidation in Armenia. “I have always been a friend of Armenia. What has happened in Armenia was exceptional, and I can tell you that they were too European. Your example is very promising, and you can rely on EU’s backing on the way to democratic reforms,” Donald Tusk said.

The parties exchanged views on a broad range of issues over the further development of EU-Armenia relationships.

With reference to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Premier said Armenia remains strongly committed to the talks held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and went on to underscore that every attempt to resolve the conflict by military means is a threat to regional security, democracy and human rights.

“Like any other democratic nation, Armenia strives for peace and is doing everything to ensure regional security and stability,” Nikol Pashinyan pointed out.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Ancient temple discovered in Mexico after earthquake

18:02, 12 Jul 2018

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to meet again, Co-Chairs say

17:04, 12 Jul 2018

European Commission President pledges continued support to Armenian reforms

16:01, 12 Jul 2018

Fiat workers strike over Ronaldo signing

15:29, 12 Jul 2018

Trump: NATO states to increase defense funding

15:11, 12 Jul 2018

Armenian PM, Latvian President meet on the sidelines of NATO summit

14:43, 12 Jul 2018

Azerbaijan's aggression is against democracy in the region, Armenian PM says

13:22, 12 Jul 2018

Yerevan to elect new Mayor on July 16

12:51, 12 Jul 2018

Artsakh President receives Armenia's Transport Minister

11:51, 12 Jul 2018

Hammer Museum Offers Free Tours in Armenian

10:02, 12 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Ancient temple discovered in Mexico after earthquake

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to meet again, Co-Chairs say

European Commission President pledges continued support to Armenian reforms

Fiat workers strike over Ronaldo signing

Trump: NATO states to increase defense funding

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia