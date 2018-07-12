Armenian PM, Latvian President meet on the sidelines of NATO summit

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Latvia’s President Raimonds Vējonis on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.
Strengthening of bilateral political&economic ties through possibilities provided by EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), regional international topics were discussed.
