“Our challenge is not the non-constructive policy from Armenia,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters ahead of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government with Resolute Support in Brussels.

“Unfortunately, after the democratic revolution in Armenia Azerbaijan has become more aggressive,” he said.

Pashinyan added that this is not only an aggression against Armenia, but also an aggression against the democracy in the region.