European Commission President pledges continued support to Armenian reforms

16:01, 12 Jul 2018
On a working visit to Brussels, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker.

The interlocutors discussed the perspectives of Armenia-EU relations in the context of the democratic changes in Armenia.

Jean-Claude Juncker said they are inspired by the peaceful and democratic nature of changes in Armenia and expressed willingness to continue to support the reforms in the country.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the support shown during the previous years and assured that from now on bioth institutional and financial support and consulting will be used in a more targeted way.

“The ongoing fight against corruption is one of the main priorities of our government,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

