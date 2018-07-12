Fiat workers strike over Ronaldo signing

Workers at a Fiat Chrysler plant in Italy are to strike after its main investor decided to pay €112m to sign footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus, the BBC reports.

Both the football club and the carmaker are controlled by the Agnelli family through their holding company.

For the USB union, the decision means Fiat is missing out on investment.

It said the firm needed to guarantee the future of thousands of people, “rather than enriching only one”.

The union added that it was “unacceptable” that while Fiat Chrysler workers were making “huge economic sacrifices”, millions of euros were being spent on the purchase of a player.

The four-year deal to woo Ronaldo from Real Madrid was announced on Tuesday amid concern that Juventus might have overpaid for the 33-year-old forward.