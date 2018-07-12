Trump: NATO states to increase defense funding

15:11, 12 Jul 2018


US President Donald Trump says NATO countries have agreed to increase their military spending, the BBC reports.

Speaking after a two-day summit in Brussels, he said allies had committed to spending more than 2% of their annual output (GDP) on defense budgets.

The president has been highly critical of the alliance, complaining the US pays more than others.

After the meeting, he said he believed in NATO and it was “presently unnecessary” to consider quitting it.

“We made a tremendous amount of progress today,” he said. “It has been really amazing to see the level of spirit in that room.”

Mr Trump has previously urged NATO allies to commit at least 4% of their annual output (GDP).

He said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg had given “total credit” to him for the increased spending, which he said he instigated during his first NATO meeting last year.

