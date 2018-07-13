Armenian Red Cross Society to send 94 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

15:18, 13 Jul 2018
Off

Ninety-four tons of food supplies, including oil, rice and buckwheat will be delivered to Syria with joint efforts of the Armenian Red Cross Society, the Armenian and Russian Ministries of Emergency Situations and the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center.

The delivery started on July 12; 30 tons of the aid will be distributed in Aleppo through the Armenian Diocese of Beroea.

The Armenian Red Cross Society is a non-profit organization, established based on common interests of its members. As an authorized member of the International Red Cross Movement, Armenian Red Cross Society is guided by the fundamental principles of the Red Cross, and is an auxiliary organization to the government.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia's President off to Moscow for World Cup final

15:52, 13 Jul 2018

Memorandum of Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry published on UN official website

15:42, 13 Jul 2018

Two suspects released in Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink murder case

14:56, 13 Jul 2018

TIME lists Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan among 4 "crusaders that keep the dream of democracy alive"

13:51, 13 Jul 2018

Smithsonian: Armenia’s “Tree of Life” tradition took root thousands of years ago

12:45, 13 Jul 2018

Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.7bn damages in talc cancer case

12:03, 13 Jul 2018

New geography for the preferential regimes: Business Armenia to support any exporter

11:10, 13 Jul 2018

China industrial park explosion kills 19

11:00, 13 Jul 2018

Trump opposes congressional restrictions on F-35 sale to Turkey

10:57, 13 Jul 2018

French, Ukrainian and Greek leaders invite Armenian PM to visit their countries

09:24, 13 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia's President off to Moscow for World Cup final

Memorandum of Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry published on UN official website

Two suspects released in Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink murder case

TIME lists Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan among 4 "crusaders that keep the dream of democracy alive"

Smithsonian: Armenia’s “Tree of Life” tradition took root thousands of years ago

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia