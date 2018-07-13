Armenian Red Cross Society to send 94 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

Ninety-four tons of food supplies, including oil, rice and buckwheat will be delivered to Syria with joint efforts of the Armenian Red Cross Society, the Armenian and Russian Ministries of Emergency Situations and the Russian-Armenian Humanitarian Response Center.

The delivery started on July 12; 30 tons of the aid will be distributed in Aleppo through the Armenian Diocese of Beroea.

The Armenian Red Cross Society is a non-profit organization, established based on common interests of its members. As an authorized member of the International Red Cross Movement, Armenian Red Cross Society is guided by the fundamental principles of the Red Cross, and is an auxiliary organization to the government.