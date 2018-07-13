China industrial park explosion kills 19

11:00, 13 Jul 2018
Off

An explosion at an industrial park in China’s Sichuan province has left 19 people dead and 12 others injured, according to state news agency Xinhua.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the authorities in Jiang’an county said the blast happened at a chemical plant run by Yibin Hengda Technology.

It is not clear what caused the explosion.

According to Xinhua, the fire, which broke out on Thursday evening, had been put out early Friday. Those injured in the blast were in a stable condition.

Authorities have begun an investigation, the news agency said.

