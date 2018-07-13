New geography for the preferential regimes: Business Armenia to support any exporter

Business Armenia supports exporting enterprises and those with export potential to utilize the preferential trade regimes and enter markets of different states in the world.

The REX system of goods’ origin self-certification has been introduced and run by GSP+ regime since January. It is most beneficial for SMEs. By once registering in the system and receiving an individual registration number the Armenian producers can export their up to 6000 Euro worth production to EU states with no requirement of certification from the country of origin. With the support of Business Armenia, the Sharoyan-Saryan company has exported its “Halep” sweets to France.

Within the first half of this year 26 Armenian producers have been consulted on how to use the GSP+ REX, GSP USA and GSP Switzerland regimes. The Business Armenia’s support is offered with the cooperation of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of RA.

The EAEU, EU, US, Swiss, Japanese, Canadian and Norwegian markets are open for the Armenian producers offering either 0% or reduced taxation or simplified documentation processes (in some cases the list of the products is implied). There are also free trade regimes with Moldova, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Georgia.