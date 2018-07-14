Belgium beat England to claim third place in World Cup

Belgium claimed the bronze medal at the World Cup in Russia after beating England 2-0 in the third-place play-off in St Petersburg on Saturday.

Thomas Meunier opened the scoring for Belgium, sliding home a Nacer Chadli cross on four minutes. Eden Hazard sealed the win on 82 in front of 64,406 spectators.

“These players didn’t want to rely on talent anymore, wanted to work as a team,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “Their standards have been magnificent. They wanted to make the country proud, every single Red Devils fan proud.”

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.