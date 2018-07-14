PM Pashinyan congratulates top leadership of France on National Day, visits French Embassy in Armenia

On the National Holiday of France, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the French Embassy in Armenia.

On behalf of the government and the people of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan extended warmest congratulations to Ambassador Jonathan Lacote, the embassy staff and the friendly people of France and wished them prosperity and continued development.

Highlighting the friendly nature of Armenian-French relations, the Prime Minister said they are anchored not only on political and economic affinities, but also on strong human ties. Nikol Pashinyan noted that he had had a warm and productive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels. The Premier expressed conviction that it would give new impetus to the further development of the Armenian-French relations.

Nikol Pashinyan believes that the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan may propel Armenia’s interaction with France and promote multifaceted cooperative ties with other Francophone countries.

Jonathan Lacote thanked the Premier for visiting the Embassy and offering congratulations to the French nation. The Ambassador emphasized that the Armenian revolution and the ongoing transformations have aroused great interest in his country, and several French investors have expressed readiness to implement investment projects in Armenia. In the Ambassador’s words, there is a wealth of positive energy in Armenia that can go a long way toward strengthening the deeply rooted Armenian-French ties and attracting investment.

On the National Day of France, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron, which reads in part:

“Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for you and the friendly people of France on the occasion of the French Republic’s National Holiday.

I am glad that our Brussels meeting was a good opportunity to get to know each other and continue the good traditions of high-level political dialogue between our countries, as well as to reaffirm our joint commitment to the furtherance of privileged relations between Armenia and France, based on a rich historical background.

Armenia highly values France’s longstanding efforts as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair aimed at finding an exclusively peaceful settlement for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by way of negotiations.

We also appreciate the assistance provided ever since Armenia’s independence with a view to building a democratic statehood based on the rule of law, as well as deepening the cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, including in the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

I am convinced that as scheduled for this October, your forthcoming State visit to Armenia will be an important milestone in our interstate relations that will upgrade to a qualitatively new level the economic ties between our two countries.

Indeed, another landmark event on the Armenian-French agenda is the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, which is seen as a top priority and will be held at the highest possible level in our country.

Reiterating my congratulations, I wish you robust health and every success, as well as peace, progress and prosperity – to the friendly people of France.”