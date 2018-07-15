France beat Croatia to win 2018 FIFA World Cup

France beat Croatia 4-2 to land their second World Cup title two decades on from their famous victory against Brazil on home soil.

An own-goal by Mario Mandzukic followed by goals by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, and teenager Kylian Mbappe were enough to secure the Les Blues another World crown in Moscow.

France led 2-1 at half time and extended the lead to 4-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.