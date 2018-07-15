France beat Croatia to win 2018 FIFA World Cup

21:01, 15 Jul 2018
Off

France beat Croatia 4-2 to land their second World Cup title two decades on from their famous victory against Brazil on home soil.

An own-goal by Mario Mandzukic followed by goals by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, and teenager Kylian Mbappe were enough to secure the Les Blues another World crown in Moscow.

France led 2-1 at half time and extended the lead to 4-1 with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Belgium beat England to claim third place in World Cup

21:12, 14 Jul 2018

PM Pashinyan congratulates top leadership of France on National Day, visits French Embassy in Armenia

16:10, 14 Jul 2018

Rep. Brad Sherman continues pressure to secure new U.S.-Armenia Tax Treaty

12:25, 14 Jul 2018

Armenia's President off to Moscow for World Cup final

15:52, 13 Jul 2018

Memorandum of Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry published on UN official website

15:42, 13 Jul 2018

Armenian Red Cross Society to send 94 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

15:18, 13 Jul 2018

Two suspects released in Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink murder case

14:56, 13 Jul 2018

TIME lists Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan among 4 "crusaders that keep the dream of democracy alive"

13:51, 13 Jul 2018

Smithsonian: Armenia’s “Tree of Life” tradition took root thousands of years ago

12:45, 13 Jul 2018

Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.7bn damages in talc cancer case

12:03, 13 Jul 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Belgium beat England to claim third place in World Cup

PM Pashinyan congratulates top leadership of France on National Day, visits French Embassy in Armenia

Rep. Brad Sherman continues pressure to secure new U.S.-Armenia Tax Treaty

Armenia's President off to Moscow for World Cup final

Memorandum of Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry published on UN official website

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia