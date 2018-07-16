Armenia cooperates with ICRC to arrange captive’s soonest return from Azerbaijan

The Armenian citizen, who trespassed the Azerbaijani border and was taken captive has mental problems, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

He said the man never served in the army because of health issues and added that relevant documents have been sent to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“The Ministry of Defense keeps in touch with the ICRC and trying to take necessary steps to arrange the citizen’s soonest return to Armenia,” Balayan said.

Resident of Armenia’s Berdavan village in Tavush province Karen Ghazaryan, born in 1984, was taken captive by the Azerbaijani forces on Sunday. The Azerbaijani side tried to present the man as “Armenian spy.”