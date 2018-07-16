Armenian security service reveals large corruption scheme

22:56, 16 Jul 2018
Off

The Armenian National Security service has revealed a corruption scheme, involving citizens, officials, doctors,  staff of military commissariat.

In exchange for bribes, the latter organized the release or determent of about 40 conscripts from military service on grounds of false diagnosis. Doctor Aramayis Sanosyan played a pivotal role in a number of episodes in the acting scheme.

In cooperation with former serviceman Kolya Kosakyan, he has sent conscripts to hospitals, provided them with false medical diagnoses and arranged their release or determent from military service for a bribe of up to $14 thousand.

A criminal case has been initiated, dozens have been interrogated, about 20 searches have been conducted.

