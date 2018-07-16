Armenian servicemen to participate in International Army Games

The teams of the Armenian Armed Forces will leave for Moscow on July 17 to participate in the International Army Games 2018 to be held in Russia and Belarus from July 17 to August 12.

From Moscow the Armenian servicemen will head for the venues of the competitions – Kostroma, Novosibirsk, Penza, St. Petersburg, Noginsk and Brest.

Representatives of Belarus, Iran, Greece, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan will visit Armenia to participate in a competition to be held within the framework of the International Army Games between July 27 and August 4.