EU expects concrete proposals from Armenia side: Piotr Switalski

Head of the European Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski says the EU expects concrete proposals and ideas from the Armenian side.

According to him, the EU welcomes the changes taking place in Armenia and is ready to assist with the reforms.

“I keep meeting with representatives of government, ministers. At each meeting we ask the question – how we can help, what they expect from us. This is what we are decisive to continue. We would like to listen to concrete ideas as to how the EU can be helpful. We have received some preliminary ideas and we would like to have a comprehensive picture. When it is there we will discuss our assistance,” Switalski told a press conference at the Media Center.

“The EU has a very constructive attitude, we understand that the new government in Armenia needs time, many of the ministers are new in the government system, they should take into consideration what is best for Armenia. Our attitude has been very constructive and so when we have concrete proposals on the table we will discuss them”, Switalski says.

The ambassador noted that they operate in concrete frameworks and the EU is a complex organization that is probably difficult for some people to understand.

“We are organizing a seminar on coming Saturday for the Armenian officials – the new deputy ministers to help them understand how the EU works and what possibilities are there with the EU. The legal and political basis of our relationships is RA-EU CEPA and the partnership priorities document. The political agenda is defined by partnership priorities document which was negotiated with the previous government and we are ready to discuss the ideas and we are fully open to discuss what you would like to change in our relationships”, Switalski noted.

As to the discussions on a new Electoral Code, the Ambassador noted that the Armenian side is going to decide regarding the EU assistance.

“We are committed to assist in the next elections. We are waiting for the results of inner discussion. We understand that snap elections are not far and we also should get the financial support given that we are engaged in time consuming processes but we are determined to keep the promises given by the EU officials”, Piotr Switalki said.