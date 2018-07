Armenia captain Hnerikh Mkhitaryan has congratulated France on World Cup win after a 20-year break.

The Arsenal midfielder has shared a 1998 photo of himself on Facebook with his face painted in the colors of the French flag.

“Recognize me?! 😃 Throwback ‘98, “Allez les Bleus” 💪🏼 🇫🇷Congratulations to the World Champions!” Mkhitaryan captioned the photo.

France beat Croatia 4-2 to land their second World Cup title two decades on from their famous victory against Brazil on home soil in 1998.