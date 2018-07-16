Italy’s President expected in Armenia on July 30

16:27, 16 Jul 2018
Off

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on July 30 for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan told reporters today.

He said it is the first-ever visit from Italy on this level.

Within the framework of the visit Sergio Mattarella will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan and His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation headed by the President of Italy will visit Tsitsernakaberd and lay a wreath at the Memorial to Armenian Genocide victims.

