Putin and Trump meet in Helsinki

Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump has congratulated his Russian counterpart on a successful World Cup, before outlining some of the subjects they would touch on during today’s meeting.

“I would congratulate you on a really good World Cup, one of the best ever,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump, whose words were translated into Russian for Vladimir Putin, said they would discuss “everything”, from trade to military to China.

He added: “We [the US and Russia] have not been getting along very well… it’s getting close to two years.

“Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Mr Trump also said he hoped they could “do something” about their nuclear arsenals.